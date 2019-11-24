Inactives: Redskins Vs. Lions, Week 12

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Detroit Lions:
The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 12 QB Colt McCoy
- No. 25 RB Chris Thompson
- No. 39 S Jeremy Reaves
- No. 47 CB Aaron Colvin
- No. 64 C Ross Pierschbacher
- No. 89 WR Cam Sims
- No. 94 DL Daron Payne
The Lions declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 9 QB Matt Stafford
- No. 21 DB Tracy Walker
- No. 29 CB Rashaan Melvin
- No. 39 CB Jamal Agnew
- No. 77 OL Frank Ragnow
- No. 90 DE Trey Flowers
- No. 93 DL Da'Shawn Hand