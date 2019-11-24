News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Inactives: Redskins Vs. Lions, Week 12

Nov 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

redskins-news-helmet

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Detroit Lions:

The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 12 QB Colt McCoy
  • No. 25 RB Chris Thompson
  • No. 39 S Jeremy Reaves  
  • No. 47 CB Aaron Colvin
  • No. 64 C Ross Pierschbacher
  • No. 89 WR Cam Sims
  • No. 94 DL Daron Payne

The Lions declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 9 QB Matt Stafford
  • No. 21 DB Tracy Walker
  • No. 29 CB Rashaan Melvin
  • No. 39 CB Jamal Agnew
  • No. 77 OL Frank Ragnow
  • No. 90 DE Trey Flowers
  • No. 93 DL Da'Shawn Hand

