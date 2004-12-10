Redskins Log Franchise's 500th Win

Fans Set New Redskins Attendance Record
The Redskins' 16-10 victory on Sunday was the franchise's 500th regular season win, marking one of the biggest milestones in Redskins history.
Head coach Joe Gibbs now has a 125-60 regular season record, making him responsible for one-quarter of the Redskins' 500 regular season wins.
The Redskins' all-time record is 500-447-27, with 13 NFC East titles, five NFC titles and three Super Bowl victories.
Other notable victories:
- December 14, 1947: Win No. 100, Redskins 40, Boston 13
- December 15, 1974: Win No. 250, Redskins 42, Bears 0
- Chicago Bears, 641
- Green Bay Packers, 602
- New York Giants, 571
- Redskins, 500
- St. Louis Rams, 476
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 469
- Detroit Lions, 467
- Philadelphia Eagles, 442
- Arizona Cardinals, 440
- San Francisco 49ers, 432
A Redskins record-setting crowd of 90,098 was on hand to help the team start the 2004 season. The new record surpasses last year's Redskins attendance record of 85,490, coincidentally recorded as the Redskins took on the Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2003 campaign.