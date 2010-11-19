News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Look to Corral Titans' Johnson

Nov 19, 2010 at 05:07 AM
172451.jpg


From Tony Romo to Aaron Rodgers to Peyton Manning to Michael Vick, the Redskins' 2010 schedule has been full of elite-level quarterbacks this season.

This Sunday, it's an elite running back who is expected to challenge the Redskins' defense.

In the last three seasons, Chris Johnson has emerged as one of the most explosive backs in the NFL.

He is a classic speed back with great cut-back ability.

"He's the most explosive running back in the NFL," linebacker London Fletcher said. "When you think about his ability to go from 0-60 in an instant...he can find a crease, get to the edge and out-run angles. He creates a huge challenge for us."

Added defensive coordinator Jim Haslett: "He finds a hole, and he's lightning. I've not seen too many guys as fast as him. Obviously our goal is to bottle him up. He's hard to contain. He has great vision and great speed."

Last season, Johnson became just the sixth running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

He had 358 carries for 2,006 yards – a 5.6 yards-per-carry average – and 14 touchdowns. He was also a threat out of the backfield with 50 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

This year, Johnson's pace has fallen off but he still remains a significant threat.

He leads the Titans with 195 carries for 838 yards – 4.3 yards per carry – and nine touchdowns. He also has 23 receptions for 97 yards.

"We have to stop Chris Johnson," linebacker Brian Orakpo said. He is a great cut-back runner and we have to make sure we fill rushing lanes and tackle him sound. We can't let him get into the secondary because he's too explosive.

"We're going to focus on tackling this week because it's something we did poorly last game."

The Redskins dropped to 25th in run defense after allowing 260 rushing yards in the 50-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday night.

The presence of new Titans wide receiver Randy Moss could make Johnson even more dangerous, Orakpo added.

The Titans claimed Moss off waivers on Nov. 9 after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings.

"He stretches the field," Orakpo said of Moss. "He forces our safeties to play deep because he has that vertical threat. So it's all on our front seven or front eight, whoever is in the box. We have to make sure we corral [Johnson] and run to the ball, make stuff happen. I'm excited about it because I feel like this is an opportunity to turn this thing around."

While the Redskins have faced some great quarterbacks this season, they have faced few elite-level running backs.

The last may have been Week 3 when they faced Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams.

Jackson broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run on the Rams' first drive of the game, but he suffered a groin injury and finished with 58 rushing yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising