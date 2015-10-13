Redskins Looking To Re-Establish Rushing Attack

Alfred Morris ran for more than 120 yards in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins and Matt Jones had one of the most surprising performances of the young season when he ran all over a talented St. Louis Rams defense to the tune of 123 yards and two touchdowns.

But since that game, the Redskins haven't been able to replicate that success over their last three games.

Against the Giants, Morris, Jones and Chris Thompson combined for just 88 yards on 20 carries.

In Sunday's overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, they had a season-low 51 rushing yards.

"They did a nice job of taking away our running game, No. 1," head coach Jay Gruden said of the Falcons game. "We averaged, I guess, two yards a carry and then the in third quarter we got the ball and we had some specialty runs designed for Chris Thompson – some outside runs, some tosses and some misdirection runs – trying get to the outside with his speed and then we had Jones in there a little bit."

And while Gruden insists Morris is still the "lead dog" among the running backs, the fourth-year Florida Atlantic product hasn't gotten the carries Redskins fans are used to seeing out of him.

Over the last three games, Morris has tallied just 31 carries for 96 yards. He also has no touchdowns on the season – easily the longest scoreless drought of his career.

Morris, who never worries about his own numbers, gives credit to the opposing defenses the past three weeks, and hopes to see things get back on track soon.