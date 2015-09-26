'Redskins Night At The Movies' Celebrates Manley, Taylor

That prompted the genesis of "Dexter Manley: A Football Life," a documentary that premiered Friday night on NFL Network, telling Manley's incredible life story of perseverance and recovery.

He and his wife Lydia attended its debut Friday at "Redskins Night At The Movies," an event hosted by the organization several miles down the road from Redskins Park at Starplex Cinemas, where special guests were invited to screen the production and meet Manley in person.

The most respected guest of the evening was Redskins great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor, whose own documentary "Taylor Made For The Hall," was shown beforehand, an appetizer of sorts and an ideal companion piece for two eras of incredible Redskins history.

"I think it's befitting," Manley said before taking his seat in the theater. "I'm honored that they've embraced me. I just think it's so unique, I'm speechless. But again, I'll re-use this adjective, I'm so grateful. I'm grateful because I've weathered the storm and I'm sitting on the other side and I can see all the beautiful things life has to offer."

Both films coincidentally begin with their subjects re-visiting RFK stadium, walking through the tunnel and gazing at their former football team's house of worship.

"That was a spooky day that we went over there," said Taylor. "It was like a whirlwind."

Manley expresses the same feeling on film, running around, smiling, standing to gaze inside a place that used to be so raucous with energy, storing years of history and thrilling victories in his nine years (1981-1989) with the Redskins.

"A Football Life" chronicles Manley's entire playing career – his time in college to his two Super Bowl championships in Washington – that remains tethered to an upbringing laced with adversity and hardship, growing up in Houston's third ward, lacking his father's love amongst his three brothers.

Manley's size and skill, as quickly noted in high school and college by professional scouts, offered him a way out. "If I had to draw a football player," says Joe Theismann, "that's him."

Once Manley became recognized as one of the most feared pass rushers in the game, so did Manley's often boisterous, unfiltered attitude and commentary find its way to the national media. Head coach Joe Gibbs even got him a job as a sheriff's deputy in the offseason just to keep him out of trouble. "Dexter being Dexter," was coined by local media, and he had become larger than life in some respects.

This is played for some laughs but the documentary, like other NFL Films productions, doesn't settle for hagiography.