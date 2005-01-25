Redskins: No Ticket Price Increase For '05

Ticket prices for general admission seats at FedExField will be unchanged for the 2005 season, the Washington Redskins announced on Jan. 25.

"We are holding the line on prices for the fourth year in a row," Senior Vice President Mitch Gershman said. "We thank the fans for their continued loyalty."

General admission seats at FedExField range in price from $44 to $79 per game.

"The NFL's largest-capacity stadium remains sold out, a testament to our fans' longstanding support," Gershman added.