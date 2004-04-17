 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins: No Ticket Price Increase For 2004

Apr 17, 2004 at 01:19 PM

Ticket prices for general admission seats at FedExField, as well as parking prices, will be unchanged for the 2004 season, the Washington Redskins announced today.

"For the third year in a row we are pleased to announce that prices will remain the same," said Senior Vice President Mitch Gershman. "The fan support for Washington's team is strong and we are grateful for their loyalty."

General admission seats at FedExField range in price from $44 to $79 per game.

"We offer the best sports entertainment value in Washington, and our sold-out status attests to the longstanding support of the Redskins," Gershman said.

Redskins games have been sold out since 1968.

"We added over 5,000 new names to our season ticket waiting list over the past week," Gershman said. "I anticipate the list will grow to more than 100,000 names by the time we kick off the season in September, and we will continue to find ways to provide benefits for those on our waiting list."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising