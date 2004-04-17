Redskins: No Ticket Price Increase For 2004

Ticket prices for general admission seats at FedExField, as well as parking prices, will be unchanged for the 2004 season, the Washington Redskins announced today.
"For the third year in a row we are pleased to announce that prices will remain the same," said Senior Vice President Mitch Gershman. "The fan support for Washington's team is strong and we are grateful for their loyalty."
General admission seats at FedExField range in price from $44 to $79 per game.
"We offer the best sports entertainment value in Washington, and our sold-out status attests to the longstanding support of the Redskins," Gershman said.
Redskins games have been sold out since 1968.
"We added over 5,000 new names to our season ticket waiting list over the past week," Gershman said. "I anticipate the list will grow to more than 100,000 names by the time we kick off the season in September, and we will continue to find ways to provide benefits for those on our waiting list."