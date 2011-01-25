News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Open to Moving Training Camp

Jan 25, 2011 at 11:42 AM
188734.jpg


Redskins Training Camp could be on the move this summer.

Longer term, so could Redskins Park.

General manager Bruce Allen said on Thursday the team is considering moving training camp away from Redskins Park, where it has been held every year since 2003.

"We're looking at some other options," Allen said. "We're not close to finalizing whether it will be here or not be here. Some people have proposed some nice ideas that we're going to look into."

Head coach Mike Shanahan said last year that he preferred the team going away to a camp instead of at the year-round facility, but he emphasized that it had to be the right situation.

Last year, Shanahan opted to hold training camp at Redskins Park.

The Redskins held training camp at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., from 1962-1993.

In 1994, the team moved training camp to Frostburg State College in Frostburg, Md, and then shifted to Redskins Park for the first time in 2000.

The Redskins returned to Dickinson College for training camp in the 2001-02 seasons.

In addition to moving training camp, Allen said that team officials are re-evaluating Redskins Park, the team's year-round headquarters.

He indicated the team is considering either relocating or rebuilding the facility.

"Some people have some interest and they have given us some concepts," Allen said. "We're going to look into something that could be great for the Redskins long-term. We're not trying to fix it [by] August."

The Redskins have called their Loudoun County, Va., facility home since August of 1992. The complex has four football fields and a 65,000-square-foot building that includes strength training and sports medicine facilities as well as offices and meeting rooms for players, coaches and front office staff.

However, last season, the Redskins were forced to practice at a nearby airport hangar and an off-site fitness center due to inclement weather.

Shanahan has said there are plans to install a heated practice field at Redskins Park this offseason.

The team also wants to build a practice bubble, Shanahan added, although he did not go into specifics on its location.

Asked about building a practice bubble, Allen replied simply: "We're looking at our options."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

