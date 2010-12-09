Redskins Overpowered By Giants In 31-7 Loss





EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Just your typical holiday party, where the guests showed up empty-handed.

That hardly bothered the hosts, who rocked the place. And their reluctant visitors.

The Redskins rolled into New Meadowlands Stadium without half of their starting secondary, minus any running backs of note and with defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth deactivated because he did not practice Friday, head coach Mike Shanahan said.

They wobbled away, punched out in this giant, new punch bowl, by the New York Giants.

The Giants (8-4) kept pace with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the AFC East. The Redskins (5-7) dropped a second consecutive game and can all but abandon the flickering flame of playoff hopes they tried to fan last week with their talking of running the table.

Run the table? They got run out of the stadium, allowing 197 yards on the ground.

The Redskins fell 31-7. Fell hard. They lost for a fifth consecutive time to the Giants, for an eighth time in nine meetings, and they lost their reason for being, at least so far as the remaining four games go. Sure, they can play for pride and they can play for their jobs next season but how does that make December worthwhile?

The Giants had scored two touchdowns on this breezy, wintry afternoon before any other team in the NFL had scored one. Two possessions, two scores, virtually identical drives. Fifty eight yards on seven plays on the first, 59 on seven on the second, with Brandon Jacobs scoring from eight yards out on the initial possession and Ahmad Bradshaw from the 4-yard line on the second.

We may never know what the Redskins would be like if they played with a lead. We know way too much about them trying to come from behind.

It ain't pretty.

The Giants rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns … in the first half. They lost a chance at another touchdown when Eli Manning made a terrible throw into the end zone and London Fletcher turned it into a beautiful interception.

The Redskins, however, gave the ball back on a fumble by Anthony Armstrong, setting up the Giants for that third score and a 21-0 lead at the break.

Had this gotten any uglier, it might have sprouted snakes from its head and turned innocent viewers into stone. Yes, the Medusa of football.

Another turnover midway through the third quarter set up Jacobs for a 28-yard touchdown run that included breaking the tackling attempts of Kevin Barnes and Reed Doughty. Then McNabb threw an interception in the end zone and all hope vanished.

Fuggedaboutit, as they say in Joisey. Broken tackles, broken dreams.

The Redskins tackled poorly. Missed assignments. Got very mixed results from personnel.

Without Haynesworth, the defensive front put no pressure on Manning, who went a fifth consecutive game without being sacked, even with three regulars missing from his offensive line. Without Landry, the secondary missed its best blitzer and explosive tackler. The sum of the parts equaled the whole and the whole didn't equal much at all.