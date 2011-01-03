Redskins Pick 10th In 2011 NFL Draft





The NFL Draft order for non-playoff teams is set and the Redskins own the 10th overall selection in the first round this year.

The league announced the draft order on Monday morning, one day after the completion of the regular season.

The Redskins were one of seven teams to finish 6-10 on the season.

Ties are broken by strength of schedule, so that means the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys all pick ahead of the Redskins. (The Redskins actually finished behind the Cowboys in the NFC East standings.)

The Carolina Panthers, who were 2-14, have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, followed by the Denver Broncos (4-12), Buffalo Bills (4-12) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-12).

The Arizona Cardinals (5-11) pick fifth overall and the Cleveland Browns (5-11) pick sixth.

In later rounds, the Redskins have their second-round, fifth-round, sixth-round and seventh-round picks. They traded their third-rounder to the New Orleans Saints for offensive tackle Jammal Brown and their fourth-rounder for quarterback Donovan McNabb.

The Redskins also have a pair of conditional late-round picks – believed to be a fifth-rounder and a seventh-rounder – tied into the trades for Brown and cornerback Justin Tryon last September.

As the Redskins begin to evaluate draft prospects, the team has plenty of need areas to address on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Mike Shanahan has already mentioned that he may target a young quarterback prospect in the draft.

Depending on how the team fares in free agency, offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line, cornerback and safety would appear to be other potential need areas in the draft.

The NFL Draft will be held on April 28-30 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.