News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Place LB Martrell Spaight On Reserve/Injured List

Sep 22, 2015 at 09:00 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Redskins placed the following player on the team's Reserve/Injured list:

  • LB Martrell Spaight

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders place De'Jon Harris on IR, sign Nathan Gerry from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Commanders place Jon Bostic on IR, sign De'Jon Harris to active roster

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Washington Commanders announce game activations for the team's fan appreciation game on New Year's Day, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

On Sunday, the Commanders will honor the Hogs offensive line as part of the franchise's 90th Anniversary season-long programming celebrating Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history. Known as one of the most accomplished offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs helped Washington pave the way to three Super Bowl victories over the course of one decade.

news

Washington names Brian Robinson Jr. as team's Ed Block Courage Award recipient

New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, Jeremy Reaves and Terry McLaurin named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Washington is sending their most total players to the Pro Bowl since 2016. With Allen and Way being named NFC starters and Jeremy Reaves being named primary special teams player, it marks the most starters selected to the Pro Bowl in franchise history since the team sent three starters in 2002.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Commanders elevate Wes Martin, clear Efe Obada to play vs. Giants

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Washington Commanders announce Inspire Change game activations & events to celebrate positive community impact and social justice leaders

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's annual Inspire Change game on Sunday, December 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET versus the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders and Metro announce extension of evening rail service to accommodate fans attending Sunday Night Football game versus the New York Giants

An extra hour of service will allow fans to enjoy the game and get home safely using Metrorail.

news

Washington Commanders and the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation team up with neighborhood partners for 2022 season of giving during December

The Washington Commanders' Season of Giving is an annual initiative launched with the goal of making a positive impact in the lives of children and families across neighboring communities in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Advertising