Redskins Promote Chad Englehart To Head Strength And Conditioning Coach

Jan 23, 2017 at 02:24 AM
The Redskins continued to make changes to their coaching staff by promoting Chad Englehart to head strength and conditioning coach on Monday.

The Washington Redskins announced more coaching changes on Monday, promoting Chad Englehart to head strength and conditioning coach.

Additionally, the team announced that it has hired Kavan Latham to fill Englehart's previous role as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Englehart finished up his seventh season with the Redskins as the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach after being hired to the position on Feb. 26, 2010. He served in that role for the last two years under Mike Clark, who wasn't retained by Washington following this past season.

Prior to joining the Redskins, Englehart served as the head strength and conditioning coach with the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League in 2009. During that time, he worked with Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, who served as the Tuskers' offensive coordinator that season. The Tuskers finished with a perfect 6-0 regular season record before losing in the UFL's inaugural championship game.

In 2008, Englehart served as director of strength and conditioning at Xcel Sports Performance in Louisiana. Before that, he was head strength and conditioning coach in 2007 at HS2 Athletic Performance in Mandeville, La., and at the University of New Orleans in 2006.

Englehart holds a Master's degree in human movement with a concentration in corrective exercise from A.T. Still University. He also holds a bachelor's degree in kinesiology with a concentration in exercise science from Southeastern Louisiana University. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist with the National Strength and Condition Association and is a Performance Enhancement Specialist and Corrective Exercise Specialist with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).

Englehart also holds certifications with USA Weightlifting and USA Track and Field, Functional Movement Screen and TRX Suspension Training certifications as well as a Fitness Nutrition Specialist certification from the NASM and a 3DMAPS (3D Movement Analysis and Performance System) certification from Gray Institute.

Latham was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the New York Jets for the past two seasons after serving as a strength and conditioning intern there in 2014.

Prior to being hired by the Jets, he interned in the same department with the Redskins, after serving as an assistant coach at The College of New Jersey from 2011-12 while completing three college strength and conditioning internships — at Rutgers, St. Joseph's and Temple.

Latham played on TCNJ'S offensive line from 2007-10 and also competed on the track and field team for the Ewing Township, N.J., school in the discus, hammer and shot put.

