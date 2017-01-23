Redskins Promote Matt Cavanaugh To Offensive Coordinator

Prior to joining the Redskins' coaching staff in 2015, Cavanaugh was previously quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals (1994-95), quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers (1996), offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (1997-98), offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens (1999-04), quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets (2009-12) and quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears (2013-14).

In 1996, Cavanaugh helped Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young led all quarterbacks in passer rating (97.2) and completion percentage (67.7).

Cavanaugh served as the Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2000, a year capped by a 34-7 Super Bowl XXXV victory over the New York Giants. During that season, the Ravens ground game churned out a franchise- record 2,199 yards, fifth most in the NFL.

In 2003, running back Jamal Lewis ran for 2,006 yards – third most in a single season in NFL history. Lewis ran for at least 100 yards 11 different times and had a pair of 200-yard performances including a 295-yard output against the Cleveland Browns which set a single-game rushing record at the time.

Following four seasons as the University of Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Cavanaugh returned to the NFL in 2009 as quarterbacks coach for the Jets.

Cavanaugh would serve in the same position for the Bears during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

In 2013, under Cavanaugh, the Bears' quarterbacks rewrote the franchise single-season record books setting team records in passer rating (96.9), passing yards (4,450), passing touchdowns (32) and completion percentage (64.4).

O'Connell, meanwhile, has coached in the NFL over the last two seasons. He was the Cleveland Browns' quarterbacks coach in 2015 before serving a year as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.