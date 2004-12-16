Redskins Put Hall on IR, Sign Chandler

The Washington Redskins announced Dec. 16 they have placed kicker John Hall on injured reserve. To handle the team's kicking duties for the final three games of the season, the Redskins have signed Jeff Chandler.

Chandler, 6-2 and 218 pounds, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. He appeared in 6 regular season games that season, connecting on 8-of-12 field goal attempts (47 long) and 14-of-14 on PAT's, and two postseason contests, completing 3-of-3 field goal attempts (40 long) and 2-of-2 PAT's.

In 2003, Chandler appeared in two games and connected on a career-high five field goal attempts and was 4-of-5 on PAT's vs. Chicago.

Chandler was released by the 49ers in September 2003. He also spent time on the rosters of Jacksonville and St. Louis before appearing in two games for the Carolina Panthers in 2004. He was released by the Panthers in November.