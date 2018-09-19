Redskins Q&A: Dustin Hopkins

So when you watch Zane Gonzalez miss those kicks with the Browns. What goes through your mind?

You're at a place in the NFL and you've earned a job that only 32 people have, and you feel like you've let down your team, you feel like you've let down your family, yourself, the city. First would be empathy and knowing how that feels, and then I guess my reaction to that is just praying for peace for him. Through failures, they mold us to be who we are in a lot of different ways. I think Kobe Bryant did a thing on this, it's not a direct quote, but you only fail when you stop striving to be the best that you can be. So regardless if you miss a shot in basketball or miss a kick, it's only failure when you cash in your chips and throw in the towel. I just hope that doesn't define him as a player.

How easy or challenging has it been for you to shake off a bad game or a miss like that?

It affects me. You feel like you've let a lot of people down. Your teammates are in there and you hate it for your guys because you feel like they've laid everything out on the line and you didn't execute like you know you can. It's just a bad feeling. You take that in stride. I kind of let myself process that for a day. I break down film, what went wrong, and then after that day period of figuring out what the deal was – for me the way I stay sane is recognizing that we're playing a game.

For me as a player, there are a lot of people in a lot of bad situations around the world, and if the worst that happens for me, or the city, or the team is that we lose a game where I miss a kick, or even if I lost a job, which has happened twice, recognizing that a) the sport doesn't define me and b) that there are a lot of people that would love to have my bad day and c) it's only failure – if I throw in the towel now and let that moment define me, rather than trying to rise above it.

At what point did you learn or have that perspective and mentality?

I would say that's something I learned in college. Because in high school, I felt pressure in high school, more so when I was playing DB at the time. Kicking was always secondary to me. It was a relatively big deal, when you went to school on Monday everyone remembered what happened on Friday. I just remember the pressure to perform and you're in a bubble.

It was good preparation.