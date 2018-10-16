Redskins Q&A: Preston Smith

You're a fourth-year guy now, is that crazy to think about?

Yeah it is. Thinking about it, like it just felt like yesterday I was a rookie trying to figure out my way and trying to find guys I could cling on to and be cool with to help me learn how to be a pro. I could learn from it, watch from it. They can help me be a pro in different ways on and off the field as far as like, you know, taking care of my body or telling me different stuff I can do to better myself as far as diet or stuff like that.

You're also just able to feel like you can assert yourself more with these younger players.

Yeah I could talk trash to these guys. I've been here going on my fourth year, which is a long time. Four years is a long time.

You took the trash talking, too, right?

I take the trash talking, but at the same time I let these guys know before anything, I'm going to talk trash but at the same time I want you to be better. I want the best for you, because I want you to be a great teammate because the better you can help somebody be, the better the team turns out.

You're confident in saying that because I assume you're in film study with them and see their hard work?

And you want them to be in comfortable in the workplace. Let them know it's always work first in your profession, but you can still have a little fun. You don't want guys to walk around uptight and tense and scared to talk or enjoy themselves and kind of joke around at moments.

That's not hard for Daron [Payne] though, because those guys at Alabama are serious.

Yeah they know, we got to tell them to ease up. But at the end of the day when we touch that field, I let them know it's business first. We can joke around in the locker room. Like I mess with Tim [Settle], I tell him, 'the only way I joke with you is if you're out here executing in practice. So if you're not executing you can't talk to me today.' And I ignore him, too. One day he made me mad about an assignment and I ignored him. I told him I'm not trying to hear what you got to say, I don't want to talk to you today. But he's a good kid, those good young kids they work hard and they play hard. They can help the team in tremendous ways as long as they keep their heads on straight and they keep on working to improve every day and each week.

Five games and you don't have a sack. It is it annoying that it's the one statistic everyone looks at for your position?

I think it's unfair that people only think about sacks for my position. I get pissed off about not getting sacks, but it's also, I drop in coverage a lot too. My responsibilities are more than just rushing the quarterback. So I mean, I impact the game in multiple ways than just rushing the quarterback. But people don't see that, they just want outside linebacker, edge rush, they just want me to get sacks. It's frustrating at times, it's a long season. We've only played five games and I've been close in every game.

And all the interior guys are getting the sacks now, so you're obviously doing something to influence that.

They're stepping up, and those guys they rush hard, too. So they are either stepping up or the quarterback is stepping up, or he's falling back or whatever.

You also have the second most pressures on the team. Do you feel like analytics may be starting to help people understand your position more?

Yeah, I feel like those stats, like pressures and hurries, analytics is kind of helping people understand that he didn't get the quarterback, but he heard a quarterback is throwing a pass he didn't want to throw to prevent from taking the sack. I know against Andrew Luck, I got to the quarterback, he was on his back and I forced him to throw an incomplete pass because he tried to get the ball off before getting hit, and I got there in time. He just got the ball off, like the way my hand was positioned, he just got the ball off for an incomplete pass. I think people don't even watch the game because if any smart person watched the game, they wouldn't be displeased with the performance. They know he got to the quarterback, he just didn't leave no stat. It's usually just people watching the stats.

How do you think that mindset impacts you, considering you are in a contract year?

Great football helps your case regardless of what goes on. Because if you play great football, it's not like you won't appear on the film. They see that you're making the quarterback get the ball out quicker and he's scared of you and he's not throwing a comfortable pass, they're going to notice that. They're going to notice film because at the end of the day your film helps you, not the stat lines.

As the season goes on, are you anxious about not having a secure destination next year?

I don't even think about that because at the end of the day, if I think about that then it's going to affect my play. I just think about going out there and playing hard every day. I love playing football, I just want to go out there and play great football week in and week out. Focus on what I can control, and that's my attitude when I walk into the building, how I touch the field and my effort when I touch the field.

Has that always been your mentality?