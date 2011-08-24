Redskins-Ravens: 4 Players to Watch

](http://www.papajohns.com)

JOHN BECK

Keep an eye on both Beck and Rex Grossman, of course. Both are expected to see playing time against the Ravens. It may not be known until game time which quarterback starts the game, though. Head coach Mike Shanahan is in regular season mode when it comes to secrecy.

Beck remains the more intriguing of the two quarterbacks, in part because he has less body of work than Grossman. Beck started the Colts preseason game last week and was impressive, completing 14-of-17 passes for 140 yards and leading the offense to four scoring drives.

Beck displayed good decision-making, accuracy, poise in the pocket and mobility. Can he do it again? Consistency is the name of the game and Beck could go a long way toward securing the Redskins' starting job with a strong performance against the Ravens, his former team.

JAMMAL BROWN

Is Brown back? In 2010, the Redskins' right tackle and former two-time Pro Bowler struggled early as he returned from hip surgery. He was solid down the stretch – enough so that the Redskins re-signed him in early August.

Brown had a solid training camp, showing good mobility in pass protection, and he was a steadying presence on the offensive line in the Redskins' first two preseason games.

Brown faces a significant test alongside guard Chris Chester on Thursday night in Baltimore: how to block Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, the three-time All-Pro selection? If he can keep Ngata at bay, then yes, Brown is back.

JOSH WILSON

If there's one area of the Redskins' defense that still has a question mark, it's the cornerback position opposite DeAngelo Hall.

The Redskins signed Wilson, an unrestricted free agent, and let Carlos Rogers depart for San Francisco. Like Rogers, Wilson is a solid cover cornerback but he is more opportunistic when it comes to turnovers. He has nine interceptions and three forced fumbles in his four-year career.

Wilson should fit in nicely opposite Hall, but he has been slowed by groin and hamstring injuries in preseason. A productive starter in four years in the NFL, Wilson should get a chance to showcase his cover skills against the Ravens, the team he played for in 2010.

PERRY RILEY

Riley, the Redskins' fourth-round draft pick in 2010, probably needs one more year of seasoning before he can claim a starting job at inside linebacker. For now, he backs up Rocky McIntosh.

Coaches clearly like Riley's ability to break off blocks and get to ball-carriers. He quietly had a solid training camp and he impressed in last Friday's preseason game vs. Indianapolis, recording three tackles and a quarterback hit.