Redskins-Ravens GameDay Preview





PRESEASON WEEK 3

Redskins (2-0) vs. Ravens (1-1)

The Redskins travel 35 miles up I-95 to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 25 in a nationally televised preseason contest at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET.

M&T Bank Stadium has an artificial surface called FieldTurf. The stadium seats 71,008.

The Redskins are 2-0 in preseason this year after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-7 on Aug. 12 at FedExField and the Indianapolis Colts 16-3 last Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Ravens are 1-1 after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 13-6 on Aug. 11 at Lincoln Financial Field and defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 last Friday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Redskins' all-time preseason record is 114-117-2. Last year, the Redskins were 2-2 in preseason play.

Thursday night's preseason game vs. Baltimore is the third of four exhibition contests. The Redskins close out preseason at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Redskins open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the New York Giants at FedExField.

Last year, Washington finished 6-10 and in last place in the NFC East. Indianapolis was 12-4 and finished in second place in the AFC North behind Pittsburgh.

The Redskins-Ravens game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Mike Tirico calls the play-by-play and Ron Jaworski and Jon Gruden provide color commentary. Suzy Kolber reports from the sidelines.

On radio, the game will be broadcast locally on the Redskins Radio Network. Larry Michael calls the play-by-play with former Redskins and Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff adding color commentary. Chris Russell reports from the sidelines.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

**OFFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Ravens** WR 89 Santana Moss 83 Lee Evans LT 71 Trent Williams 74 Michael Oher LG 78 K. Lichtensteiger 66 Ben Grubbs C 63 Will Montgomery 72 Bryan Mattison RG 66 Chris Chester 79 Oneil Cousins RT 77 Jammal Brown 72 Jah Reid TE 83 Fred Davis 84 Ed Dickson WR 10 Jabar Gaffney 81 Anquan Boldin QB 12 John Beck 5 Joe Flacco FB/H-B 36 Darrel Young 44 Vonta Leach RB 39 Tim Hightower 27 Ray Rice **DEFENSE** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Ravens** DE 94 Adam Carriker 92 Haloti Ngata NT/DT 96 Barry Cofield 62 Terrance Cody DE/DT 72 Stephen Bowen 93 Cody Redding LB/DE 91 Ryan Kerrigan 55 Terrell Suggs LB 52 Rocky McIntosh 53 Jameel McClain LB 59 London Fletcher 52 Ray Lewis LB 98 Brian Orakpo 95 Jarret Johnson CB 23 DeAngelo Hall 22 Jimmy Smith CB 22 Kevin Barnes 25 Chris Carr SS 37 Reed Doughty 31 Bernard Pollard FS 48 Chris Horton 20 Ed Reed **SPECIAL TEAMS** **Pos.** **Redskins** **Ravens** P 6 Sav Rocca 4 Sam Koch K 4 Graham Gano 7 Billy Cundiff H 6 Sav Rocca 4 Sam Koch LS 57 Nick Sundberg 46 Morgan Cox KOR 18 Terrence Austin 16 David Read PR 18 Terrence Austin 21 Lardarius Webb

SERIES HISTORY

The Redskins and Baltimore Ravens have played six times in the preseason, with the Ravens leading the series 4-2.

The Redskins and Ravens have played twice in the preseason at M&T Banks Stadium, the most recent being on Aug. 13, 2009 when the Ravens won 23-0.

Last year at FedExField, the Ravens defeated the Redskins 23-3 in the third preseason game for both clubs.

In the regular season, the two franchises have played four times, with the Ravens holding a 3-1 series lead.

On Dec. 7, 2008, the Ravens defeated the Redskins 24-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in the last regular season matchup between the I-95 rivals.

TALE OF THE TAPE



**REDSKINS 2010 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 18 335.9 Rushing Offense 30 91.3 Passing Offense 8 244.6 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 31 389.2 Rushing Defense 26 127.6 Passing Defense 31 261.7 **RAVENS 2010 RANKINGS** **Offense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Offense 22 322.9 Rushing Offense 14 114.4 Passing Offense 20 208.4 **Defense** **Rank** **Yards/Game** Total Defense 10 318.9 Rushing Defense 5 93.9 Passing Defense 21 224.9

FAMILIAR FACES ON THE RAVENS

Offensive coordinator Cam Cameron was the quarterbacks coach for the Redskins from 1994-96. He helped develop the skills of quarterbacks Trent Green and Gus Frerotte during his tenure in Washington.

Assistant strength and conditioning coach John "Mother" Dunn served as head strength and conditioning coach for the Redskins from 2004-05.

Director of player personnel Eric DeCosta had his first NFL experience with a 1995 internship with the Redskins' player personnel department.

REDSKINS-RAVENS NEWS & NOTES

-- How the Redskins' 80-Man Roster Was Built

The Redskins have 30 players on the roster that the team drafted, including each of the first-round draft picks (Ryan Kerrigan, Trent Williams and Brian Orakpo) of the last three years.

Washington has used free agency to acquire 36 players, including Mike Sellers in 2004, London Fletcher in 2007, DeAngelo Hall in 2008, Rex Grossman in 2010 and Barry Cofield and Stephen Bowen in 2011.

Sixteen Redskins players were acquired as undrafted rookie free agents. This group includes cornerback Byron Westbrook, running back Keiland Williams and tight end Logan Paulsen.

The team has acquired six players via trade: Santana Moss (Jets) in 2005, John Beck (Ravens), Jammal Brown (Saints) and Adam Carriker (Rams) in 2010 and Jabar Gaffney (Broncos) and Tim Hightower (Cardinals) in 2011.

The Redskins have claimed two player off waivers: defensive tackle Doug Worthington and linebacker Thaddeus Gibson.

-- Barnes' Local Ties

Cornerback Kevin Barnes grew up in Glen Burnie, Md., and played college football at the University of Maryland, so one would expect he might feel a connection to the Baltimore Ravens. That could not be further from the truth.

"I was never a Ravens fan," Barnes said. "In fact the Ravens weren't even [in Baltimore] when I first moved to Maryland. It has always been the Redskins."

The Ravens were the team that Barnes played against in his first NFL preseason game in 2009. He found himself getting blocked by 6-year veteran cornerback and fellow Maryland alum Domonique Foxworth on punt coverage.

"He definitely introduced me to the NFL," Barnes said, smiling. "But now I'm a year older, a year stronger, and a year more experienced, so I'm ready for anyone."

Foxworth, incidentally, is returning from a 2010 knee ligament injury and is not expected to play on Thursday against the Ravens.

-- Beck vs. Baltimore

In August 2010, the Redskins acquired quarterback John Beck from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for cornerback Doug Dutch.

Now Beck is competing for a starting job on the Redskins while Dutch is out of the league.

Beck spent the entire 2009 season as a backup to quarterback Joe Flacco on the Ravens' squad.

His offensive coordinator in Baltimore was Cam Cameron, who also coached Beck in Miami. Beck was a 2007 second-round draft choice by the Dolphins.

-- Blades And Flacco

Redskins linebacker Horatio Blades and Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco roomed together at the University of Pittsburgh in 2003.

This was before Flacco transferred to the University of Delaware.

"We were put together my freshman year," Flacco said. "Then my sophomore year we chose to be teammates."

-- What's Next?

The Redskins close out 2011 preseason at FedExField on Thursday, Sept. 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is televised locally on NBC-4 and Comcast SportsNet.