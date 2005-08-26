Redskins, Ravens Square Off In Scrimmage

On one side of the field, Patrick Ramsey connected on a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown. On the other side of the field, Chris Clemons broke up a pass over the middle of the field. And at the 50-yard line, offensive linemen and defensive linemen squared off against each other run-blocking and pass-rushing drills.

It was NFL football, scrimmage-style. The Redskins traveled to Baltimore on Saturday to face the Ravens in a two-hour scrimmage that included special teams and 7-on-7 drills and an 11-on-11 scrimmage, with coaches on the field directing the action.

Head coach Joe Gibbs called the team's performance "rough" and singled out pass protection as an area of concern. Patrick Ramsey was sacked four times during the scrimmage, including twice by a blitzing Deion Sanders.

Even so, crispness was not fully expected, what with the Redskins having begun training camp just last Monday. Throughout the scrimmage, coaches rotated starters and rookies in and out of the lineup--even trying different combinations to see how players could fit into schemes.

"We'll have to evaluate everybody," Gibbs said. "We got a lot of players in and we have a lot of good film on everybody who played. We'll take a long hard look at it."

Ramsey was somewhat inconsistent, missing some early throws. But he connected on several first-down passes, including one to wide receiver David Patten on an out pattern, and finished 5-of-8 for 37 yards.

Mark Brunell followed Ramsey at quarterback and was 5-of-10 for 25 yards and an interception.

Rookie QB Jason Campbell was third in line at quarterback. He appeared to struggle at first, but later settled into a groove, completing first-down passes to fullback Brock Forsey and wide receiver Steven Harris.

Campbell kept his drive alive with a fourth-down, 11-yard completion to tight end Brian Kozlowski, then connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Billy Baber. It was the Redskins' only touchdown of the 11-on-11 scrimmage.

The format of NFL scrimmages is different from preseason or regular-season games in that it is much more informal. There is no official scoring and hitting is kept to a minimum. Sacks during scrimmages are different in that defenders cannot touch the quarterback. Instead, referees rule whether there's a sack on the play.

In some respects, the scrimmage mirrors a typical NFL practice, except two teams are practicing against each other.

For the first hour, groups of players from both teams went against each other in a series of drills. In the second hour, the teams went head-to-head in the 11-on-11 scrimmage.

Some of the Redskins' highlights during the 11-on-11 scrimmage:

On the first play of the scrimmage, 5-11, 205-pound safety Ryan Clark leveled 6-3, 260[pound tight end Terry Clark on a swing pass.

Ron Warner burst into the backfield and tackled running back Chester Taylor for a 3-yard loss.

Gregg Williams' patented linebacker blitzes were back. Marcus Washington recorded a sack of Kyle Boller and Chris Clemons logged a sack of Anthony Wright.

John Hall nailed a 41-yard field goal.

Fullback Nehemiah Broughton, the Redskins' seventh-round draft pick last April, bulldozed for a 10-yard gain.

Safety Matt Bowen showed no lingering effects from his knee injury last season. Working with the second-unit defense, Bowen raced across the field to assist on a tackle.

Several Redskins made nice plays during the special teams drills. Although there was no tackling on kickoff and punt returns, Antonio Brown impressed when he slashed through a hole and broke a punt return down the sidelines. Jonathan Combs, an undrafted rookie running back out of Texas College, blocked a punt.

The Redskins have Sunday off, then resume training camp on Monday afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. ET practice open to the public.

Saturday's scrimmage was the Redskins' first since the 2000 season, when Washington hosted the Ravens at FedExField. That contest ended after an hour due to a thunderstorm. In prior years, the Redskins often scheduled scrimmages against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The scrimmage against the Ravens was the first time the Redskins played in Baltimore since Nov. 6, 1978. The Jack Pardee-led Redskins lost to the Baltimore Colts 21-17 that day.