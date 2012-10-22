Redskins Re-Sign Cooley, IR Davis





The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed veteran tight end Chris Cooley, the franchise's all-time leader in receptions by a tight end.

In a corresponding move, the Redskins have placed starting tight end Fred Davis on season-ending injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon, suffered in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Cooley (6-3, 243) spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Washington Redskins since being drafted by the team in the third round (81st overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft.

In his time with the Redskins, he posted 428 receptions for 4,703 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns. He was the team's longest-tenured player on the roster.

Last season, Cooley became the franchise's all-time leader in receptions by a tight end, surpassing Redskins legend Jerry Smith (421).

Cooley's 428 receptions currently rank 19th all-time by a tight end, nine receptions shy of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow and one reception ahead of Mike Ditka and Dallas Clark.

Cooley also exits in the top 10 in team history amongst all players in receptions (fifth), receiving yards (ninth) and receiving touchdowns (ninth).

He holds four of the top five single-season reception totals by a tight end in team history, including recording at least 70 catches in 2005, 2008 and 2010.

Davis (6-4, 247) leads the team in receptions (24) and receiving yards (325) through seven games.

In 2011, he established single-season highs in receptions (59) and receiving yards (796). The 796 yards were the fourth-most in a season by a tight end in Redskins history.

During his five-year NFL career, Davis has recorded 155 receptions for 1,973 yards and 12 touchdowns.

