Redskins Re-sign Johnson To Practice Squad

The Redskins announced today that the team has signed nose tackle Delvin Johnson to its practice squad.
Johnson (6-3, 324) spent the preseason with the Redskins after signing with the team as a college free agent on May 6, 2012. He was released by the Redskins on Aug. 31, 2012.
In the preseason, Johnson added six tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed.
Johnson, 23, played collegiately at Marshall, where he played 41 games with 26 starts. He posted 42 tackles (19 solo) with 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his senior season in 2011.
He attended Woodruff (S.C.) H.S., where he recorded 56 tackles, 11 sacks and forced six fumbles as a senior in 2006. He was born on Aug. 21, 1989.
