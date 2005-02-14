Redskins Re-sign LB Smith

The Redskins re-signed linebacker Clifton Smith on Monday. Smith, 6-3 and 255 pounds, spent the 2004 season with the Redskins listed as an "Injured Practice Squad Player."

Smith, 24, first joined the Redskins in April 2003 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He spent the bulk of his rookie season on the Redskins' practice squad. He was elevated to the Redskins' 53-man roster for the final three games of the 2003 season.

Smith made his NFL debut in the 2003 season finale against Philadelphia. He recorded one tackle in the game.