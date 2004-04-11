Redskins Re-Sign McCants

The Redskins have re-signed wide receiver Darnerien McCants, the team announced on Tuesday. McCants, a big, physical receiver with a knack for catching touchdown passes, entered the 2004 offseason as a restricted free agent.

McCants was in attendance at the Redskins' three-day mini-camp last weekend.

The new contract ensures that McCants will continue to play a key role among the Redskins' corps of wide receivers next season. Last year, he emerged as the team's third wide out and go-to receiver near the end zone.

The 6-3, 214-pounder tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions in 2003 with six and has recorded eight touchdowns in only 24 career games. He finished the 2003 season third on the team in catches (27) and yards (360). He appeared in 15 games with one start and finished 24th in the NFC in scoring by non-kickers with 40 points, six on touchdowns and two two-point conversions.

In 2002, McCants appeared in nine games, starting one. He recorded 21 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Selected by Washington in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft, McCants earned a spot on the Redskins' active roster his rookie year but was inactive for all 16 games.

A native of Odenton, Md., McCants is a graduate of Arundel High School (Md.) and Delaware State University.

McCants is also an accomplished artist, putting together works in just about every form: painting, sculpture and photography. He is also one of the most active players on the Redskins roster in community service outreach.

The Redskins also announced Tuesday that they have signed defensive back Michael Hall. After a standout college career at Illinois, Hall was initially signed by New England earlier this year but released following NFL Europe training camp.