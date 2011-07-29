Redskins Re-sign Moss





Wide receiver Santana Moss wanted to return to the Redskins in 2011. And now it's confirmed that the Redskins wanted Moss back, too.

The Redskins signed Moss, an unrestricted free agent, to a new contract this week, head coach Mike Shanahan said.

Moss, 32, has played six seasons with the Redskins. He ranks fourth in franchise history in career receptions (442), fifth all-time in receiving yards (6,142) and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns (33).

In 2010, Moss ranked fourth in the NFL with a career-high 93 receptions and 10th in the NFL with 1,115 receiving yards, while adding six receiving touchdowns. It was Moss' fourth career 1,000-yard receiving season and his third with the Redskins.

Moss owns the Redskins record for receiving yards in a single season, which he set in 2005 with 1,483.

Moss has led the Redskins in receiving yards in each of his six seasons with the team, tied for the second-most ever in club history (Charley Taylor, 8) and tied for the most consecutive seasons leading the team (Hugh Taylor, 1949-54).

The 10-year veteran played his first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets.