Redskins Re-sign RB Simon

The Redskins re-signed running back John Simon on Monday. Simon, a restricted free agent, spent the 2004 season on the Redskins' injured reserve list.
Simon is regarded as a hard-nosed runner who can also serve as a kick return specialist. He will compete for a roster spot this offseason.
In 2003, Simon joined the Redskins midseason and had three catches for 21 yards and three carries for nine yards.
Simon is a three-year NFL veteran who has 12 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown and 19 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns in his career. He joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2002 from Louisiana Tech.