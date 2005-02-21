Redskins Re-sign RB Simon

The Redskins re-signed running back John Simon on Monday. Simon, a restricted free agent, spent the 2004 season on the Redskins' injured reserve list.

Simon is regarded as a hard-nosed runner who can also serve as a kick return specialist. He will compete for a roster spot this offseason.

In 2003, Simon joined the Redskins midseason and had three catches for 21 yards and three carries for nine yards.