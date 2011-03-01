Redskins Release Carter, Dockery



One day after the release of Clinton Portis, the Redskins released two more veterans on Tuesday in linebacker Andre Carter and guard Derrick Dockery.

Carter and Dockery were both long-time Redskins -- Carter joined the team as a free agent in 2006 and Dockery was a 2003 third-round draft pick who had two stints with the club.

Carter finished his Redskins career with 34 sacks, sixth-most in franchise history. Overall, he played in 80 games with 67 starts in the burgundy and gold.

Last season, Carter was asked to transition to outside linebacker from defensive end, the position he excelled at in his first four seasons with the club.

At times, it was a difficult adjustment for the 9-year veteran. He ended up playing in all 16 games with five starts. He finished with 59 tackles, 20 QB hurries, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said last week that finding a pass-rushing outside linebacker was the Redskins' top need this offseason. That suggests the team will explore free agency -- when it happens -- and the NFL Draft to help fill the position.

Dockery completed his sixth season with the Redskins last year. He has played in 85 games with 79 starts for the club.

He emerged as a starter early in his career and solidified left guard through the 2006 season. He parlayed his experience into a lucrative free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills a year later.

Dockery returned to the Redskins after he was released by the Bills in March 2009.

In his first year in Mike Shanahan's system in 2010, Dockery was replaced after two games by young lineman Kory Lichtensteiger.