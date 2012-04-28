Redskins Release Quarterback John Beck





After selecting two quarterbacks in the 2012 NFL Draft, head coach Mike Shanahan announced at his post-draft press conference that the team had released veteran John Beck.



"I thought we owed it to John to let him go out and find a team right away," Shanahan explained.



In 2011, Beck completed his fifth NFL season, starting three games in his second year with the Redskins.



For the season, Beck completed 80-of-132 passes (60.6 percent) for 858 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 43 yards with two rushing touchdowns.



After going winless in three starts for the team, Beck was replaced by Rex Grossman at quarterback for the duration of the season.



Beck was given an opportunity to win the starting job last year in training camp, but served as the team's second-string quarterback for 13 games.



Beck was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens via trade on Aug. 1, 2010. He becomes an unrestricted free agent.

