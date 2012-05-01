Redskins Release Receiver Jabar Gaffney





The Washington Redskins announced today that they have released wide receiver Jabar Gaffney.

Gaffney, 31, led the Redskins in receptions (68), receiving yards (947) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2011, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yardage and matching a career high in receiving touchdowns set previously in 2007.

He started 15 games last season, but would have returned to a crowded competition in 2012.

Head coach Mike Shanahan referenced the development of Leonard Hankerson combined with the offseason additions of Pierre Garçon and Joshua Morgan that caused the team to go in another direction.

The team also retained receivers Anthony Armstrong, Terrence Austin, Brandon Banks, Santana Moss and Aldrick Robinson on the current roster.