Redskins Release Receiver Jabar Gaffney

May 01, 2012 at 06:24 AM
The Washington Redskins announced today that they have released wide receiver Jabar Gaffney.

Gaffney, 31, led the Redskins in receptions (68), receiving yards (947) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2011, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yardage and matching a career high in receiving touchdowns set previously in 2007.

He started 15 games last season, but would have returned to a crowded competition in 2012. 

Head coach Mike Shanahan referenced the development of Leonard Hankerson combined with the offseason additions of Pierre Garçon and Joshua Morgan that caused the team to go in another direction.

The team also retained receivers Anthony Armstrong, Terrence Austin, Brandon Banks, Santana Moss and Aldrick Robinson on the current roster.

During his 10-year NFL career, Gaffney has compiled 443 receptions, 5,622 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns. In addition, he has added nine rushing attempts for 56 yards, seven punt returns for 19 yards and two kick returns for 31 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

