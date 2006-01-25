Redskins Select LB McCune In 5th Round

The Washington Redskins have selected inside linebacker Robert McCune from Louisville in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft.

McCune combines size, speed and strength and is expected to add depth to a strong linebacker unit. He will also compete for a spot on special teams.

McCune, 6-0 and 245 pounds, returned to the United States to attend Louisville in 2000 after serving three years in the U.S. Army National Guard, including three months in Korea and three months in Kuwait. He played in 51 games (27 starts) during his four years at Louisville recording 320 tackles (169 solo), six sacks, and two interceptions.

McCune was named to All-Conference USA first-team during his 2004 senior season where he led the team in tackles for the second-straight season with 115 (57 solo), including two sacks and one interception. He had his best statistical season in 2003, leading the Cardinals in tackles with a 143 stops (83 solo), 4.0 sacks and one interception.