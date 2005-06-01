Redskins Select LB Newberry In 6th Round

The Washington Redskins have selected outside linebacker Jared Newberry from Stanford with the ninth selection (183rd overall) in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Newberry, 6-1 and 234 pounds, finished his career with 159 tackles (103 solo) and 6.5 sacks. He also forced and recovered three fumbles, intercepted three passes and had 14 pass deflections.

After redshirting as a freshman, Newberry appeared in 10 games in 2001 seeing action mostly on special teams while serving as a reserve fullback. He shifted to linebacker in 2002, starting in three games. He ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 45 (29 solo) and also added three sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception and three pass deflections.

Newberry took over strong-side linebacker duties in 2003 and ranked second on the squad with 67 tackles (40 solo), three sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and seven pass deflections.

Newberry continued as a starter in 2004 and recorded 45 tackles (32 solo).

A product of DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, Minn., Newberry was a three time all-conference selection in his formative years.