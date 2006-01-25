Redskins Select QB Campbell At No. 25

The Washington Redskins selected Auburn University quarterback Jason Campbell with the 25th overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft. Campbell is a very athletic quarterback and is a quick learner, as was shown by his ability to learn from four different offensive coordinators during his four seasons with the Tigers.

Campbell, 6-4 and 223 pounds, is a major reason why Auburn went undefeated in the 2004 season and contended for a national championship.

Campbell is a very experienced quarterback playing in 46 games and starting 39 of them. He finished his career completing 64.6% of his passes for 7,299 yards, 45 touchdowns and only 24 interceptions. Campbell was also an effective runner from the quarterback positions, rushing for eight touchdowns during his time at Auburn.

In 2004, Campbell had his most productive season in leading the Tigers to the SEC Championship and a win in the Sugar Bowl. He finished the season with 2,700 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year by the league's coaches and Associated Press, and was a first team All-SEC selection.

Campbell also finished the year as a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Inaugural Manning Award, as well as a semi-finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, which are awards given to the nation's best collegiate quarterback.

Campbell is a Mississippi product, where he attended Taylorsville High School and was a very successful quarterback. At the end of his senior season he was named as a Parade All-American and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi.