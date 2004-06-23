 Skip to main content
Redskins Sign 6th-Rounder Molinaro

Jun 23, 2004 at 02:02 AM

The Redskins announced June 21 they have signed 2004 sixth-round draft pick Jim Molinaro, selected out of Notre Dame with the 180th overall pick. Molinaro is a versatile and powerful blocker with the size and agility to be a solid addition to the Redskins offensive line. He has experience at both guard and tackle, having switched from defensive tackle to offensive line before his sophomore season.

Molinaro, 6-6 and 309 pounds, was an All-Independent and Super Sleeper team selection by the NFL Draft Report after finishing his career with the Fighting Irish. He started 14 games and appeared in 31 during his four-year college career. He was voted team captain for several games each season.

As a senior in 2003, he started all 11 games at left tackle and helped running back Julius Jones to a productive season statistically, including a 262-yard performance. He finished second on the team in playing time and served as game captain in seven contests. He graded out at 83 percent for blocking consistency as he registered 104 knockdown/key blocks.

Molinaro started the last three games of his junior season and saw action in all 13. He logged 124 minutes and saw extensive time on special teams. He started in the Gator Bowl against NC State at left tackle. In 2001 he appeared in six games, seeing most of his action on special teams. His freshman season in 2000, Molinaro played defensive tackle, appearing in one game and posting one tackle.

He played for Bethlehem High School in Bethlehem, Pa., and was a USA Today honorable mention All-American as a senior. He was also team captain and a two-time All-Conference and All-City selection. Molinaro recorded 47 tackles (18 solo) with 1.5 sacks and eight deflected passes in 1998. He was one of five finalists for Pennsylvania Lineman of the Year as he recorded 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four stops for loss and 15 quarterback pressures as a junior.

