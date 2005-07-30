News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign 7th-Rounder Broughton

Jul 30, 2005 at 07:36 AM

The Redskins have completed the signing of running back Nehemiah Broughton, the team announced on Tuesday. Broughton was the Redskins' seventh-round selection (222nd overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Broughton joins sixth-round pick linebacker Jared Newberry as the Redskins' draft picks who have signed their rookie contracts thus far. The pace of rookie signings should pick up league-wide over the next few weeks heading into training camp.

Broughton, 5-11 and 250 pounds, is expected to compete for playing time at both fullback and H-back. At The Citadel, he played in 40 games with 29 starts and recorded 581 carries for 2,638 yards, 25 touchdowns. He also tallied 47 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

During his senior season, Broughton recorded 179 rushes for 788 yards and five touchdowns starting in every game. For his efforts he was named All-American first-team (as a fullback) by The NFL Draft Report. Broughton was also named All-Southern Conference first-team (as a tailback).

In 2002, Broughton posted career-highs rushing attempts (224), yards (1,038), touchdowns (11), and receptions 21 earning All-Conference second-team selection.

Broughton, nicknamed "Nemo," is from North Charleston, S.C., where he attended North Charleston High School. He was an All-State and All-Low Country selection as a senior, rushing for 1,670 yards and 23 touchdowns.

