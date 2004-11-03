Redskins Sign A. Brown to Roster

The Redskins have signed wide receiver Antonio Brown to the 53-man active roster. Brown is a versatile player that has experience as a kickoff and punt returner. He will take the place of kick returner Chad Morton on the roster and will wear jersey No. 86.

Brown, 5-9 and 170 pounds, signed with the Buffalo Bills in March 2003 and earned a spot on the 53-man roster with an electrifying preseason on special teams, recording punt returns of 87 and 75 yards.

Playing for current special teams coordinator Danny Smith in Buffalo, Brown finished the season playing in all 16 games and tallying 25 punt returns for 111 yards and 48 kickoff returns for 1,046 yards.

Prior to the Bills, he most recently played for the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2002.