Redskins Sign Brown to Roster





The Redskins have signed running back Andre Brown to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Thursday.

Brown takes the roster spot of Clinton Portis, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week.

Brown, 6-0 and 224 pounds, was a 2009 fourth-round draft pick (129th overall) by the New York Giants.

He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in training camp. He was released by the Giants after 2010 preseason.

Brown had practice squad and roster stints with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers before being signed by the Redskins off the Broncos' practice squad.

Prior to the NFL, Brown played college football at North Carolina State, where he appeared in 44 games with 30 starts. He finished his career with 2,439 rushing yards on 523 attempts (4.9 yards per carry) with 22 touchdowns.

He also added 70 receptions for 631 yards and two touchdowns and returned 17 kickoffs for 341 yards (20.1 avg.).

Brown was born in Baltimore, Md. He attended Greenville (N.C.) Rose High School.

In addition to Brown, the Redskins also signed offensive tackle Jacob Bender to the practice squad.

Bender takes the practice squad spot previously held by William Robinson, who joined the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster this week.

Bender, 6-6 and 316 pounds, was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft.

He was waived by the Jets at the end of preseason and then had practice squad and roster stints with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

Bender spent the 2009 season on the New York Giants practice squad.

Earlier this year, he was part of the New Orleans Saints practice squad before being released on Sept. 28.

Bender played college football at Nicholls State, where he was a teammate of Redskins safety Kareem Moore. He appeared in 42 games with 31 starts.