Redskins Sign CB Hawkins

The Redskins have signed veteran cornerback Artrell Hawkins, the team announced on Thursday. Hawkins originally worked out for personnel officials a week ago, prior to the Redskins' mini-camp.

Hawkins, 5-10 and 190 pounds, is a seven-year NFL veteran and is expected to add depth to the Redskins' secondary. It's a unit that includes eight-year veteran Walt Harris and seven-year veteran Shawn Springs, plus a group of young players in Carlos Rogers, Ade Jimoh, Garnell Wilds and Rufus Brown.

Hawkins has appeared in 102 games with 76 starts during his NFL career. He has amassed 450 tackles (351 solo), 71 pass deflections, 10 interceptions and three sacks.

Originally a second-round (43rd overall) draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1998, Hawkins spent the first six years of his career with the Bengals before joining the Carolina Panthers for the 2004 season.

In 2004, Hawkins played in 13 games with four starts and totaled 36 tackles (24 solo), five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and an interception.