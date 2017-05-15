Redskins Sign Cornerback Tevin Homer, Tight End Manasseh Garner

The Redskins have added two free agents to the roster following tryouts during rookie minicamp, signing cornerback Tevin Homer and tight end Manasseh Garner.

The Washington Redskins on Monday announced the signing of free agent tight end Manasseh Garner and college free agent cornerback Tevin Homer.

Additionally, the Redskins have waived linebacker Khairi Fortt and tight end Wes Saxton and released cornerback Tharold Simon.

Garner, 25, first entered the NFL as a college free agent in 2015. He has spent portions of time on the offseason rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

During the 2016 season, the 6-foot-2, 220 pounder spent a majority of the season on the Bills' practice squad and was briefly called up the active roster in November.

After spending two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2010-11 – appearing in 20 games with two receptions for 45 yards – Garner transferred to Pittsburgh for his final two seasons of eligibility.

In his debut season with the Panthers in 2013, Garner recorded 33 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

As a senior in 2014, Garner hauled in 17 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Garner joins veterans Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul and Derek Carrier along with 2017 fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle as the tight ends currently on the roster after trying out for the Redskins at this past weeknd's rookie minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

Homer also participated in rookie minicamp as one of 14 defensive backs that was eligible to practice.