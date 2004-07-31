Redskins Sign DB Clark

The Redskins announced Saturday the signing of defensive back Ryan Clark. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Clark is a young but experienced player that will provide depth in the secondary with his combination of talent, speed and work ethic.

Clark, 5-11 and 200 pounds, comes to Washington after playing the past two seasons with the New York Giants. He has played in 22 games with four starts in his two seasons in the league. He joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent from LSU in 2002.

Clark had a breakout season in 2003 for the Giants, starting four games at safety and appearing in every game either as a reserve defensive back or on special teams. He posted 23 tackles (17 solo) with one sack, two pass deflections and five special teams stops. In his rookie season in 2002, he posted one tackle on defense but he was mostly used on special teams for six games before being sent to the practice squad.

He started 36 consecutive games at LSU at free safety, earning All-SEC second team honors in 2000. In 2001 he finished with 88 tackles (63 solo) with three interceptions.