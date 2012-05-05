Redskins Sign Draft Pick Adam Gettis





The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed 2012 fifth-round draft pick, offensive guard Adam Gettis (141st overall).

Gettis (6-4, 281) played collegiately at Iowa, where he appeared in 27 games with 16 starts.

In 2011, he started all 13 games at right guard, helping the Hawkeyes to a 7-5 regular season record and a second consecutive bowl game berth.

Gettis, a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's coaches, was part of an offensive line that helped running back Marcus Coker average 115.3 rushing yards per game, second-best in the Big Ten.

Gettis, 23, was born on Dec. 9, 1988. He attended Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Ill., where he played three seasons on the offensive line, amassing 149 pancake blocks, including a career-high 69 as a senior en route to earning first-team All-State and All-Conference honors.