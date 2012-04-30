Redskins Sign K Neil Rackers, LB Jonathan Goff





The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Jonathan Goff and unrestricted free agent kicker Neil Rackers.

Goff (6-2, 241) was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He has appeared in 37 career games with 20 starts in four NFL seasons, all with the Giants. Prior to missing the 2011 season with a knee injury, Goff started all 16 games for the Giants in 2010, accounting for 52 tackles (29 solo), two passes defensed, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.

The 26-year-old linebacker played collegiately at Vanderbilt, where he was a team captain and second-team All-SEC.

He is expected to compete with Lorenzo Alexander, Bryan Kehl and rookie Keenan Robinson at the reserve inside linebacker position.

Rackers was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Illinois.

Rackers has appeared in 180 NFL games, converting 264-of-330 field goal attempts (80.0 percent) as well as 372-of-378 PATs (98.4 percent).

The 12-year NFL veteran spent his first three seasons (2000-02) with the Bengals before joining the Arizona Cardinals. After spending the 2003-09 seasons in Arizona, Rackers appeared in 32 regular season games with the Houston Texans from 2010-11.

Since entering the league in 2000, Rackers has scored 1,164 career points, the seventh-most in the NFL in that time frame.

Rackers, 35, played collegiately at Illinois, where he set the school's single-season scoring record with 110 points as a senior in 1999, connecting on 20-of-25 field goal attempts and all 35 PATs.