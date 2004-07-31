Redskins Sign Kicker For Training Camp

The Redskins announced July 31 the signing of kicker Ola Kimrin. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Kimrin, a native of Sweden, is a veteran of NFL Europe that also has some NFL experience. He has strong and accurate leg and will provide depth to the position during training camp.

Kimrin, 6-3 and 230 pounds, recently completed his third season in NFL Europe with Cologne, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts. He spent the 2001 and 2002 seasons with Frankfurt of NFLE and has also spent preseason 2003 with Dallas and 2002 with Denver but was released both times prior to the season. While with Denver in 2002, he kicked a 65-yard field goal in a preseason game and would have broken the NFL record for longest field goal had it been in the regular season.