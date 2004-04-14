Redskins Sign Kozlowski, Scott

The Redskins have signed free agent tight end Brian Kozlowski, the team announced on Tuesday. Kozlowski is an experienced veteran who is a talented blocker and a strong special teams performer.

The Redskins also announced they have signed wide receiver Gari Scott and released tight end Byron Chamberlain.

Kozlowski, 6-3 and 250 pounds, has played 10 seasons in the NFL as a tight end, H-back and special teams contributor. He spent his first three years in the league with the New York Giants and the last seven with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 28 games and appearing in 149.

Kozlowski has posted 78 catches for 917 yards and eight touchdowns during his career. He had his most productive season statistics-wise with the Falcons in 2001, when he recorded 15 catches for 270 yards and one touchdown.

Kozlowski joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 1993. He started 43 straight games during his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut, finishing his senior season with 43 catches for 526 yards and a touchdown.

Scott, 6-2 and 194 pounds, joins the Redskins after playing with the team as a tryout during the March 26-28 mini-camp. He played two seasons (2000-01) with the Philadelphia Eagles and posted two catches for 26 yards.