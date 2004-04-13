Redskins Sign LB Khary Campbell

he Washington Redskins announced today they have signed linebacker Khary Campbell. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Campbell is a young but experienced player with the speed and skill to provide additional depth to the Washington defense. He joins the team after trying out with the Redskins during last month's mini-camp.

Campbell, 6-1, 230 lbs., comes to Washington after spending the past two seasons with the New York Jets as a reserve linebacker and valued special teamer. He played in 13 games, contributing nine tackles during his tenure in New York.

In 2002 he started seven games for the Jets and appeared in nine, making six tackles (one solo). During the 2003 season, he appeared in four games with three tackles before being released in Week 5. He joined the Jets from the Dallas practice squad in

September 2002.

Campbell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2002.

Campbell finished his collegiate career at Bowling Green with 299 tackles, two interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He led his team in tackles both his junior and senior seasons, and was a second team all-MAC selection as a senior.