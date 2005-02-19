Redskins Sign LB Lemons

The Redskins announced Friday they have signed linebacker Devin Lemons to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Lemons spent training camp 2004 and the preseason with the Redskins, registering seven tackles (six solo). To make room for Lemons on the active roster, the Redskins waived linebacker Dominique Stevenson.
The Redskins also have signed kicker Ola Kimrin and defensive lineman Ryan Boschetti to the practice squad. The team released defensive lineman Nic Clemons from the practice squad.