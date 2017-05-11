News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign Nine 2017 Draft Picks

May 11, 2017 at 09:16 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following draft picks:

ROUND (PICK)                   PLAYER                                           SCHOOL                  

1 (17)                                       DL Jonathan Allen                              Alabama

2 (49)                                       LB Ryan Anderson                             Alabama

4 (114)                                     RB Samaje Perine                               Oklahoma

4 (123)                                     S Montae Nicholson                           Michigan State

5 (154)                                     TE Jeremy Sprinkle                             Arkansas

6 (199)                                    C Chase Roullier                                 Wyoming

6 (209)                                    WR Robert Davis                               Georgia State

7 (230)                                    LB Josh Harvey-Clemons                   Louisville

7 (235)                                     CB Joshua Holsey                               Auburn

