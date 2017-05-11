Redskins Sign Nine 2017 Draft Picks

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins signed the following draft picks:
ROUND (PICK) PLAYER SCHOOL
1 (17) DL Jonathan Allen Alabama
2 (49) LB Ryan Anderson Alabama
4 (114) RB Samaje Perine Oklahoma
4 (123) S Montae Nicholson Michigan State
5 (154) TE Jeremy Sprinkle Arkansas
6 (199) C Chase Roullier Wyoming
6 (209) WR Robert Davis Georgia State
7 (230) LB Josh Harvey-Clemons Louisville
7 (235) CB Joshua Holsey Auburn