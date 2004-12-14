Redskins Sign OL Dan Goodspeed

The Redskins have signed offensive lineman Dan Goodspeed to the 53-man roster, the team announced on Tuesday. Goodspeed is a strong, physical lineman who can play multiple positions on the offensive line and will provide depth to the Redskins' interior.

Goodspeed, 6-6 and 300 pounds, is a two-year NFL veteran who most recently spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins and was released prior to the start of the 2004 regular season.

During his career, Goodspeed also spent time with Tampa Bay and the New York Jets after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State by the San Francisco 49ers in 2000. He appeared in four preseason games at tackle for the 49ers before being waived.

A two-year starter at Kent State after transferring from Walsh University, Goodspeed started all 22 games at tackle his junior and senior seasons after moving from the tight end position.