Redskins Sign Running Back Mack Brown

Brown (5-11, 214) originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Houston Texans on May 11, 2015. He was waived by the Texans on June 2.

Brown appeared in 49 career games at Florida across the 2010-14 seasons, gaining 805 career yards on 210 rushing attempts with four rushing touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in all 12 games for Florida and served as a key member of the Gators' special teams unit.

Brown attended Martin Luther King, Jr. H.S. in Lithonia, Ga., where he rushed for more than 1,700 combined yards and 20 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons.

