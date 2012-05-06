Redskins Sign Seven, Including Two Draft Picks

The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed 2012 sixth-round draft picks running back Alfred Morris (173rd overall) and tackle Tom Compton (193rd overall).
The team also signed five college free agents, including:
Brian Hernandez, WR (6-0, 181) Utah
Delvin Johnson, DL (6-3, 321) Marshall
Samuel Kirkland, WR (6-0, 191) Kent State
Nick Martinez, OL (6-4, 307) Oklahoma State
Beau Reliford, TE (6-6, 268) Florida State
Morris (5-10, 215) played collegiately at Florida Atlantic, where he appeared in 47 games, starting his final 36.
He finished his collegiate career at FAU as the school's all-time leader in rushing yards (3,529), rushing attempts (733), rushing touchdowns (27), rushing yards per game (75.1) and all-purpose yards (3,843).
Compton (6-5, 315) played collegiately at South Dakota where he started all 43 games in which he played. He was a two-time first-team All-Great West Conference selection (2010 & 2011).
The team also waived college free agent defensive lineman Vaughn Meatoga and wide receiver Kelvin Bolden.