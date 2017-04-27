News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign T Morgan Moses To Multi-Year Extension

Apr 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed tackle Morgan Moses to a multi-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Moses (6-6, 335) was originally selected by the Redskins in the third round (66th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 40 career regular season games with 33 starts, including starting each of the last 32 regular season games for the Redskins since earning a starting role prior to the 2015 campaign.

"I look back at the past three years and being here and just being blessed to play here – and I look back at three years ago where I was at the draft – to be here where I'm one of the first guys in my class to sign a big extension, it just shows you that if you stay blessed and you stay true to your process, anything can happen," Moses said. "It's a big deal for me to be here because I have so many things in the community that are working for me and for others here, so to be here and be hands-on with it, it's going to allow me to do some great things."

After being limited to eight games by a Lisfranc injury in 2014, Moses has since become one of five Redskins players to start all 16 regular season games in each of the last two seasons. Moses' teammates awarded him with the team's Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2015 following his comeback from the injury.

Since the 2014 season in which the Redskins allowed 58 sacks, the Redskins have allowed only 50 total sacks in Moses' two seasons as a full-time starter from 2015-16, the second-fewest in the NFL in that time frame. Last season, Moses and his offensive line colleagues helped power the Redskins to single-season team records in yards per game (403.4), yards per play (6.40), net passing yards (4,758), completions (407), passing first downs (226) and 500-yard games (three).

Moses played collegiately at Virginia, where he started 42 of the 48 career games in which he played. He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2013, helping the Cavaliers produce their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2004.

Moses, 26, attended Meadowbrook H.S. in Richmond, Va., becoming a two-time all-state, all-region and all-district selection. He was born March 3, 1991.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders uncork new partnership with 50 Cent's Sire Spirits, designate Official Cognac and Official Champagne

news

Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch kick off new partnership as team's exclusive beer partner

news

Washington Commanders and Verizon announce first corporate partnership under new team ownership 

Verizon named "Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders" to provide technology solutions at FedExField for fans, players, and coaches.
news

Luke Combs confirms 25 new U.S. stadium shows with 2024 "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old TOUR" 

August 15, 2023—Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will perform 25 U.S. stadium shows next year with his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour." 
news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Air National Guard

Partnership Builds on Team's Mission to Honor, Empower, and Connect with Servicemembers by Inspiring and Recruiting the Next Generation of Air Force Talent
news

Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation launches collaboration with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Initiative expands on the foundation's mission to create positive & measurable impact for local children in need.
news

Josh Harris Announces Acquisition of Washington Commanders

A partnership led by Josh Harris announced the closing of their acquisition of the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 21st. 
news

NFL announces 2023 roster of medical students participating in league-wide 'diversity in sports medicine pipeline initiative'

Diverse medical students from 19 medical schools will complete clinical rotations with NFL club medical staffs across the country.
news

Washington Commanders announce co-ed, season-long junior Force Dance program and summer camp for Commanders fans 5-17 years old

The Junior Force dance program provides a fun and enriching experience for young Commanders fans ranging from 5-17 years old, focused on building self-esteem, teamwork, and commitment. 
news

Washington Commanders announce new team dog, Goldie, in partnership with K9s for Warriors

Today the Washington Commanders announced the latest addition to their roster for the 2023 season, Team Dog Goldie, a four-month-old English Yellow Lab. 
news

Washington Commanders 2023 training camp schedule to be held at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park 

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Commanders will conduct Training Camp at the team's football operations headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.
news

Washington Commanders announce 2023 Nunn-Wooten scouting fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Stacie Johnson and Raleigh McKenzie.
Advertising