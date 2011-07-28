Redskins Sign Three Undrafted Rookies





The Redskins completed the signings of three undrafted rookies, including Indiana quarterback Ben Chappell.

The team also signed North Carolina running back Shaun Draughn and East Carolina offensive lineman Willie Smith.

Chappell, 6-3 and 242 pounds, appeared in 39 contests with 27 starts, including his final 24 games for the Hoosiers.

Chappell finished second all-time in Indiana history in both passing yards (7,251) and touchdowns (45). He is also Indiana's career leader in completion percentage (61.1), completions (651) and attempts (1,066).

As a senior, Chappell completed 302-of-483 passes for 3,295 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He is a native of Bloomington, Ind.

Draughn, 6-0 and 205 pounds, finished his college career with 2,070 rushing yards on 451 attempts, a 4.6-yard average, and 10 touchdowns. He also added 50 catches for 268 yards and one touchdown.

As a senior, Draughn rushed for 637 yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries while contributing 13 catches for 62 yards.

Draughn grew up in Tarboro, N.C.

Smith, 6-6 and 290 pounds, was a two-year starter at left tackle at East Carolina. As a senior, he was named a first-team All-Conference USA selection.